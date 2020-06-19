Arrest made in deadly Waffle House shooting in Jonesboro

article

The woman who investigators believe is responsible for shooting and killing a woman waiting outside the Waffle House in Jonesboro early Friday morning has been arrested.

Jasmine Monica Kirk was booked into the Clayton County jail on murder charges Friday evening, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Police have spent the better part of Friday searching for her.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim was sitting waiting for an order when another woman walked up to her and fired a shot into the passenger window. The shooter then returned to her vehicle and drove away.

Officers said the victim had gunshot wounds to her upper torso.

The Waffle House has several security cameras on the exterior of the building. There are numerous signs in the parking lot stating the premises are under video surveillance.

So far, the only pictures the police here are sharing is the photos of the suspect from inside the Waffle House.

Jonesboro police said the woman drove off in white compact size Buick Regal or Verano.

The name of the victim has not been released.