Arrest made in Alabama in connection to body found in tool box along Polk County dirt road

article

Investigators said an arrest was made in Alabama in connection to a body found inside a tool box on the side of a Polk County road last month.

The body of Lachancey Williams, 40, of Cedartown, was discovered by crews doing work along Esom Hill Road on March 15.

One of the workers opened the box and at first thought there was a mannequin inside it. They quickly realized what they were looking at and called 911.

Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a tarp inside that box.

Investigators said Wednesday a person was arrested just across the state line in Centre, Alabama.

Advertisement

The name and charges have not been released.