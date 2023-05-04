Arrest made for double murder of men in Coweta County in January

article

An arrest has been made for the murder of two men in January in Coweta County.

Marvin Bridges and Kip Harris were found shot at a home along Deep South Road near Johnson Road in Senoia, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. One of the men was dead at the scene, the other was flown by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he later died. The discovery was made just after midnight on Jan. 17.

Based on information received during the investigation of the murders, one suspect was arrested on May 3. That person has not been identified.

The Sheriff's Office says that the investigation continues and there are "other suspects to identify." They say that this arrest is just the first step on the road to fully providing closure not only the case, but the families as well.

Investigators are determined to identify and apprehend all suspects in this case. If you have any information that you feel can be of help, please call Inv. Stacy Beckom at 678-423-6699. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Your information will be kept confidential.