Coweta County deputies release more details on Deep South Road double homicide

Investigators in Coweta County say a second person injured in a shooting that took place in Senoia on Jan. 17 has died. The now double homicide on Deep South Road has prompted a call for the public’s help in solving the case.

Investigators released the names of the two men who were killed on Tuesday. They are Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, Jr.

COWETA COUNTY DOUBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT AT-LARGE

Investigators said Bridges lived at the home and died at the scene. Harris was transported to Grady and passed away days later.

The family told FOX 5 that Harris, Bridges and a third man who was unharmed were together at the home when someone broke in just after midnight and shot two of the men.

Deputies who answered the call said they found a chaotic scene with Harris and Bridges shot in the head.

The family said they had no clue why someone would target the home.

Coweta County deputies said they are working good leads and are hoping to make an arrest soon, but they need the public’s help.

They are now offering a $2,000 reward through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 404-577-TIPS.