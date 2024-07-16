Arrest made for fatal shooting behind Jimmy Carter Boulevard gas station

article

A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a man behind a Gwinnett County gas station on Sunday night.

Ernesto Garcia-Bailon, 20, from Norcross, has been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Shell gas station near Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Rockridge Road.

Surveillance video shows a man appearing to walk up to a woman when a second person shoots him multiple times.

The woman told FOX 5 Atlanta that she was on her way to work when she found the man on the ground and ended up walking past him because she thought he was sleeping.

Gwinnett County Police Department say that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They attempted to offer aid, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, the victim has not been identified. One person told FOX 5 Atlanta that the victim came to the U.S. about 15 years ago to work, but did not provide a name.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.