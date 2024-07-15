Man shot to death near Gwinnett County gas station, police investigating

Police in Gwinnett County are working to find a gunman who shot and killed a man outside a gas station late Sunday night.

The deadly shooting near the Shell gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard was caught on the store's surveillance camera.

The footage shows a man walking up to a woman who has her back to the camera in the woods near the gas station.

Seconds later, a second man appears on camera and fires what looks like several shots - killing the man.

Witnesses say they heard four gunshots. They told FOX 5 that the area where the man was shot was a path to a nearby apartment complex.

Officials have not shared many details about the shooting and have not released the victim's identity.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.