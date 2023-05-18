Arrest made after fire at Target on North Druid Hills Road

article

A person is under arrest after allegedly setting a fire inside a dressing room at the Target store at 2400 N. Druid Hills Road near Briarcliff Road.

According to Brookhaven Police Department, their 9-1-1 call center received a call about the fire and police officers arrived at the scene within three minutes of the emergency call being received thanks to their Live911 system. The call was received at 1:18 p.m.

The suspected arsonist was taken into custody without incident.

Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley says the Live911 system has made the department's response to "critical incidents" much faster.

No other information was released about the arsonist or damage to the store.