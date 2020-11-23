Arrest in 1998 rape case in Fayette County

A Henry County man was arrested for the 1998 rape and beating of a Fayette County woman in her home.

Joe Louis Arnold, 45, was taken into custody late last week. Major Ethon Harper with the criminal investigation division of the Fayette County Sheriff's office told FOX 5 that Arnold was not exactly surprised when they arrested him.

“He’s been looking over his shoulder a long time,” Harper said.

Joe Louis Arnold, 45

Harper credits the work of investigators 22 years ago. But they are not commenting on the new break in the case that led to Arnold’s arrest. They said that will come out in court, likely in Arnold's next hearing in December.

Harper said telling the victim of the arrest was emotional for everyone involved.

"It re-opened a lot of wounds that we hope can heal,” Harper said.

Sheriff Barry Babb praised the investigators' tenacity in solving the case.

Investigators said Arnold is charged with rape, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and burglary.

