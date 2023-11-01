Driver of SUV shot in head at busy Monroe shopping center identified, man arrested

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Driver of SUV shot in head at busy Monroe shopping center identified, man arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:38PM
Walton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Monroe police are investigating a deadly shooting and crash that took place on Oct. 31, 2023.

MONROE, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Monroe resident which also caused a crash at a busy shopping area on Tuesday evening.

Kevin Rosa, 21, of Monroe, was charged with felony murder on Wednesday.

Monroe Police say officers arrived at the Monroe Crossings Shopping Center located along Spring Street just off U.S. 78 around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call of a crash. A second caller also reported a shooting in the area.

When they arrive, police say they found Faybe’Ann Ragsdale with a gunshot wound to the head.

A preliminary investigation revealed Ragsdale was shot while driving an SUV near The Home Deport parking lot, police say. The SUV then rolled through the bank parking lot and struck a sedan as it was attempting to leave the Arby’s restaurant.

The driver of the sedan was rushed across the street to Piedmont Walton and has since been released.

Law enforcement agencies from several agencies swarmed the area immediately following the shooting.

Monroe Police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation and autopsy.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol were also at the scene assisting.

A motive behind the shooting has not been released.

Rosa was booked into the Walton County Jail.

Additional charges are possible, police say, as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Monroe Police Department.