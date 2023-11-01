Driver of SUV shot in head at busy Monroe shopping center identified, man arrested

article

Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Monroe resident which also caused a crash at a busy shopping area on Tuesday evening.

Kevin Rosa, 21, of Monroe, was charged with felony murder on Wednesday.

Monroe Police say officers arrived at the Monroe Crossings Shopping Center located along Spring Street just off U.S. 78 around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call of a crash. A second caller also reported a shooting in the area.

When they arrive, police say they found Faybe’Ann Ragsdale with a gunshot wound to the head.

A preliminary investigation revealed Ragsdale was shot while driving an SUV near The Home Deport parking lot, police say. The SUV then rolled through the bank parking lot and struck a sedan as it was attempting to leave the Arby’s restaurant.

The driver of the sedan was rushed across the street to Piedmont Walton and has since been released.

Law enforcement agencies from several agencies swarmed the area immediately following the shooting.

Monroe Police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation and autopsy.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol were also at the scene assisting.

A motive behind the shooting has not been released.

Rosa was booked into the Walton County Jail.

Additional charges are possible, police say, as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Monroe Police Department.