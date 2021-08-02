Armed robbery suspect caught in Cobb County, police say

article

Police in Cobb County say they have arrested an armed robbery suspect.

It happened in the 4400 block of Brownsville Road near C.H. James Parkway. Cobb County police could be seen by witnesses blocking the roadway.

Details about that armed robbery, how the suspect was apprehended, and the identity of the suspect have not been released.

