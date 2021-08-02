Police investigate shooting involving armored car robbery at Wellstar Cherokee Health Park

article

Police are at a hospital in Holly Springs where a Brinks security guard was shot during an armed robbery, police told FOX 5 Atlanta.

FOX 5 Atlanta saw Holly Springs police officers outside Wellstar Cherokee Health Park at 1120 Wellstar Way.

Police said a Brinks security guard had been shot during a robbery and taken to Kennestone Hospital in stable condition.

Police are at Wellstar Cherokee investigating a shooting involving an armored truck, witnesses told FOX 5 Atlanta. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

