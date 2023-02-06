Armed man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Doraville

A fight between roommates resulted in a gun being drawn and a man barricading himself inside a home, police say.

The morning incident happened Monday off Tilly Mill Road in Doraville.

According to investigators, two roommates got into an argument. One of the men ended up pulling a gun on the other. Eventually the man barricaded himself inside. Negotiators were able to speak with him on the phone and convince him to come out.

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police say several other people were at one point inside the home, including a pregnant woman.

No one was injured.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody. His charges remain unclear.