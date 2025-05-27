Men on the run after violent armed home invasion in LaGrange

article

Officers in LaGrange are searching for a group of men accused of a violent armed home invasion over the weekend.

Officials say the masked men fought with the homeowner during the scary situation on Saturday night.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the home on the 400 block of East Bacon Street at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a home invasion.

The 23-year-old victim told police that four to five men wearing face coverings and armed with handguns forced their way into his home.

The victim fought back while another person inside the home called 911, causing the suspects to flee.

It is not clear if the men were able to steal anything before they ran from the scene.

What you can do:

The investigation into the situation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call LaGrange detectives at (706) 883-2623 or anonymously using Troup County Crimestoppers at (706) 812-1000.