'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder of Sandy Springs Uber driver

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man wanted in the murder of a 39-year-old Uber driver found inside a vehicle back in October.

Mark Antonio White, 20, of Covington, has outstanding warrants for felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Gwinnett County investigators said those charges stem from the murder of Garcia Danielle Gaddis, of Sandy Springs.

Police said officers found the body in a vehicle near the intersection of Pierce Brennen Drive and Tech Center Parkway on the afternoon of Oct. 24.

Gaddis's family said he moved to Atlanta about five years ago to make more money. His sister said he was a truck and Uber driver with an infectious personality who always made time for family.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can be eligible for a cash reward.

