Armed and dangerous man wanted for girlfriend's death in Bibb County

article

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early on Thursday morning. The incident took place at 3867 Log Cabin Drive, Green Meadows Apartments, just before 4 a.m. local time.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Green Meadows Apartments in response to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies heard a gunshot from inside the apartment. Deputies entered the apartment and found 28-year-old Kaneza Rikial Owens unresponsive. It was reported that Owens and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Treyvon Deshun Walker, had been arguing when the shooting occurred. Walker ran from the scene. Owens was transported to Atrium Health, where she was later pronounced dead. Coroner Leon Jones has notified Owens' next of kin. No one else was injured during the incident.

Walker, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts. The Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts to contact them immediately.

The incident is still under investigation, and the above information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

