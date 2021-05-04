Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for parents of lost Central Georgia girl

Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The girl told officers her name was Ariela. (Americus Police Department)

AMERICUS, Ga. - Americus police officers want the public's help finding the parents of a girl who wandered off Tuesday morning.

The Americus Police Department shared a photo of the girl, who they say they found on Tripp Street.

According to police, the girl, who says her name is Ariela, walked away from home this morning.

The girl told officers that her mother's last name may be Mack.

If you have any information that could help reunite the girl with her parents, please call 911.

_____

