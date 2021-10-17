Argument leads to evening gunfire in Piedmont Park, police say

article

The Atlanta Police Department said a man shot at Piedmont Park on Saturday night is refusing to cooperate with an investigation of the incident.

Police went to the park at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night to investigate after receiving a call that a person was shot inside the park.

The responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police believe the victim was arguing with someone when it escalated. Police said the person arguing with the victim fired shots.

The victim did not provide any information on the suspect to responding officers.

Fox 5 Atlanta was at the scene and saw police tape around a brick picnic pavilion. There was blood pooled around one of the tables. An electric scooter appeared to be abandoned in the pavilion.

