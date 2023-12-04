Argentina advances, Mercedes-Benz Stadium may host Messi for Copa América 2024

article

Soccer fans will flock to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium this summer for Copa América 2024. According to "The Benz," Argentina has secured its spot in the Opening Match.

The tournament begins on June 20 with Argentina facing a team to be determined in the 71,000-seat stadium. Major League Soccer's Atlanta United has set numerous attendance records there in the past. These games are expected to be no exception.

The second game, set for June 27, features the U.S. men's national team and another team to be determined, according to CONMEBOL, the Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol.

The retractable-roof stadium near downtown Atlanta, which opened in 2017, will install a grass field over its artificial playing surface for the tournament.

Who is playing in CONMEBOL Copa América 2024?

There are 10 CONMEBOL teams and six CONCACAF guest teams expected to play in the 2024 Copa América tournament.

All 10 CONMEBOL teams automatically qualified to play in the tournament:

Argentina

Uruguay

Colombia

Venezuela

Ecuador

Brazil

Paraguay

Chile

Bolivia

Peru

The following CONCACAF teams have already qualified for the tournament:

United States

Jamaica

Mexico

Panama

An additional two teams will be picked after a Play-In between Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica vs. Honduras on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Atlanta is just the first of 14 U.S. cities to host 32 Copa América 2024 matches. The tournament lasts from June 20 to July 14, 2024 with two to three matches scheduled at each venue.

Here are the 14 stadiums that will host the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™, in alphabetical order:

Allegiant Stadium , Las Vegas, Nevada

AT&T Stadium , Arlington, Texas

Bank of America Stadium , Charlotte, North Carolina

Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas

Exploria Stadium , Orlando, Florida

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Hard Rock Stadium , Miami Gardens, Florida

Levi’s Stadium , Santa Clara, California

Mercedes-Benz Stadium , Atlanta, Georgia

MetLife Stadium , East Rutherford, New Jersey

NRG Stadium , Houston, Texas

Q2 Stadium , Austin, Texas

SoFi Stadium , Inglewood, California

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

The Associated Press contributed to this article.