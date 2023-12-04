Argentina advances, Mercedes-Benz Stadium may host Messi for Copa América 2024
ATLANTA - Soccer fans will flock to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium this summer for Copa América 2024. According to "The Benz," Argentina has secured its spot in the Opening Match.
RELATED: Opening match for soccer's Copa America 2024 to take place in Atlanta
The tournament begins on June 20 with Argentina facing a team to be determined in the 71,000-seat stadium. Major League Soccer's Atlanta United has set numerous attendance records there in the past. These games are expected to be no exception.
The second game, set for June 27, features the U.S. men's national team and another team to be determined, according to CONMEBOL, the Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol.
The retractable-roof stadium near downtown Atlanta, which opened in 2017, will install a grass field over its artificial playing surface for the tournament.
Who is playing in CONMEBOL Copa América 2024?
There are 10 CONMEBOL teams and six CONCACAF guest teams expected to play in the 2024 Copa América tournament.
All 10 CONMEBOL teams automatically qualified to play in the tournament:
- Argentina
- Uruguay
- Colombia
- Venezuela
- Ecuador
- Brazil
- Paraguay
- Chile
- Bolivia
- Peru
The following CONCACAF teams have already qualified for the tournament:
- United States
- Jamaica
- Mexico
- Panama
An additional two teams will be picked after a Play-In between Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica vs. Honduras on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
Atlanta is just the first of 14 U.S. cities to host 32 Copa América 2024 matches. The tournament lasts from June 20 to July 14, 2024 with two to three matches scheduled at each venue.
Here are the 14 stadiums that will host the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™, in alphabetical order:
- Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
- AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas
- Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida
- GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
- Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas
- SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
The Associated Press contributed to this article.