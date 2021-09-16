‘Are you Gregory?’ Man recounts finding missing 70-year-old man who just moved to Georgia

A Gwinnett County man believes he was in the right place at the right time when he spotted a missing 70-year-old man.

"This feels like one of the best things I’ve done in my life," Jason Janifer said.

Jason Janifer couldn’t help but to smile from ear to ear as he thinks of his good deed.

"I can’t believe this but I was like miracles do happen," Janifer said.

Janifer said he spotted a reported missing man, Gregory Martin, outside a Lawrenceville gas station Thursday morning.

Family members reported the 70-year-old missing Wednesday evening several miles away near the Mall of Georgia.

"He was sitting right here in this chair and he was just looking straight ahead," Janifer said.

Gregory Martine (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Janifer said the man was sitting in the rain and he recognized him from the news.

"I went up and said, ‘Are you Gregory?’ And he said, ‘Yes, I am.’ And I asked if he was tired and he said, ‘Yes, I’m very tired.' I said ‘Gregory, it’s going to be OK. I’m here and I’m going to help you to get back home," Janifer said.

Family members reported the man walked away from the waiting room at the ‘Eye Center’ located near the Mall of Georgia and has dementia.

According to a map, the man somehow traveled ten miles and was found at the QuikTrip in Lawrenceville.

"We took care of him like he was our very own father and we weren’t going to let anything happen to him," Janifer said.

Janifer doesn’t believe he’s a hero but he just hopes everyone has compassion.

"In the midst of everything and COVID and all the different topics and things that divide us. Take time to get back to humanity. Us caring for each other," Janifer said.

Gwinnett County police report the man was not injured and has been reunited with his family.

