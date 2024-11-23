Archer HS football star suffers traumatic brain injury after winning game, family says

A Lawrenceville family needs help making ends meet after a loved one suffered a potentially life-changing injury following a high school football game.

OJ Appiah, a senior linebacker at Archer High School, reportedly collapsed after beating Harrison High School on Nov. 15. Not only was Appiah named one of the Players of the Game, but FOX 5 High 5 Sports also named the Archer Tigers our Team of the Week.

Joanna Paradiso, a woman who identified herself as Appiah's big sister, said he suffered a terrible injury during the game where his teammates went on to beat Harrison 46 to 42. He was rushed to the hospital where they confirmed he suffered a traumatic brain injury and would need to be placed in the ICU.

OJ Appiah (Credit: GoFundMe)

"Through the grace of God and all of your well-wishes, we are overjoyed to share that he continues to make daily progress!" Paradiso shared online.

She said his mother, Lizzy, is unable to continue her professional work as a nurse while she tries to remain by his side day and night.

To help his family take care of the medical bills that aren't covered by insurance and their living expenses, she created a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised over 10% of its goal.

"We are deeply grateful for this incredible community and your steadfast support," Joanna said. "Thank you Tigers for keeping OJ and his family in your thoughts and prayers."