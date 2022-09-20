Investigators to give update on huge brawl between teens at Arbor Place Mall

Douglasville Police will give an update Tuesday morning on a huge brawl that broke out between a group of teenagers in early September at Arbor Place Mall.

Authorities say they have been actively investigating the fight, which happened at the mall and the nearby Regal Cinemas on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Cellphone video taken at the mall showed the chaotic scene as the brawl erupted on the second floor of the mall.

A woman who was at the mall with her three children said she was walking in the area when she heard the screams and saw people start running.

"I saw elderly people trying to get out of the way of the crowd. Immediately some of the store associates started closing down their gates," she said.

Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville, Georgia. (FOX 5)

She grabbed her children and made her way to the parking lot, where people were fleeing in all directions.

In a Facebook post a few days after the violence, the Douglasville Police Department said that there will be charges coming for anyone involved in the fight who committed criminal acts.

The statement also told parents to be watchful of their children and their activities, know "who they are with, and where they go because a situation that is seemingly innocent can quickly turn negative as seen over this past weekend."

Police said there was no evidence found of gunfire or anyone shot.

Officials say if you notice a crowd that is getting out of hand, call 911 before it turns into a problem. If you see something, say something by calling 911 and let officers check it out before it escalates into something unintended.