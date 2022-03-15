Aquarium, fine dining, and more coming to Stonecrest Mall

A Sears that shut down five years ago at Stonecrest is getting an upgrade and it will bring 500 new jobs to the area.

Retail developers said the $17 million investment will support long-term economic growth and provide a family lifestyle and entertainment destination.

The CEO of Stonecrest Resorts, Vaughn Irons, envisions a food market similar to Ponce City Market and Krog Street.

The upper level will have restaurants, including fine dining, and cocktail bars.

The lower level is expected to have health and wellness facilities, an aquarium, and a special working space for creative industry professionals.

The first phase of redevelopment finished in November 2021 with the opening of SeaQuest aquarium.

