APS to provide groceries to families in need during spring break

Officials with Atlanta Public Schools are working hard to make sure their students don't go hungry over spring break amid the coronavirus outbreak.

APS will provide a week's worth of groceries to families in need prior to closing April 6-10 for spring break.

The groceries will be given out this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at five schools. APS is doing this to make sure families who depend on the schools for meals are all set over spring break.

Here are the pick-up locations:

Bunche Middle School - 1925 Niskey Lake Rd., SW Cleveland Avenue Elementary School - 2672 Old Hapeville Rd., SW Douglass High School - 225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School) - 256 Clifton St., SE Sylvan Hills Middle School - 1461 Sylvan Rd., SW

Following the break, APS food distribution will resume weekly on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. Students will be provided with five breakfast meals and five lunch options each week. The meals will be available along with bus delivery service at the following 10 sites:

Bunche Middle School Cleveland Ave. ES Douglass HS Phoenix Academy Sylvan Hills MS Booker T. Washington HS Hope-Hill ES King MS Thomasville Heights ES Young MS

