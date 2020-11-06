APS superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

article

Atlanta's top educator has tested positive for the coronavirus, Atlanta Public Schools announced on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring is being quarantined after the positive results and is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the district wrote:

"Throughout this pandemic, APS has taken extraordinary steps to protect our students, teachers, administrators, employees, parents, and grandparents, and has made decisions in collaboration with public health officials and in consideration of public health guidelines and data. The health and safety of our school family have been and will continue to be a top priority for the district. We continue to thank our APS community -- educators, parents, employees, and stakeholders -- who are vigilant in putting the best needs and education of our students first. We look forward to their continued engagement as we provide high-quality instruction in our virtual environment and plan for our proposed reopening in January 2021."

Last month, the district made the decision to postpone its reopening plans, suspending in-person class until the New Year.