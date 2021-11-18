APS superintendent praises district's efforts during pandemic

Atlanta Public Schools superintendent has applauded the school district's efforts to keep students safe and on top of their game amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the district hosted its annual State of the District Address at South Atlanta High School.

It was a chance for district leaders to give an annual review of the progress they've made through the year and what's to come.

Atlanta Public School Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring (FOX 5)

APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said despite the challenges leaders faced because of the pandemic, school officials still found ways to work around that and help make sure students succeeded in the classroom.

"We’ve invested, very strategically, in surveillance testing, which is still ongoing, and then later, we’ve made that mandatory," said Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools superintendent. "We’ve made available vaccinations, we’ve done mass vaccination efforts as well as the recent expansion of vaccination efforts of our children who are now eligible at all ages."

Dr. Herring said the school district will work in the future to step up its technology to better efficiency while in the classroom.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS