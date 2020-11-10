Apple to announce new silicon chips at One More Thing event

Apple announced the company is creating the first Macs powered using chips that are more like an iPhone than a typical personal computer.

Tuesday, Apple announced the new chips will be named Apple Silicon at their "One More Thing" event.

Apple is expected to unveil three new computers with the chips, including two Macbook Pros and a Macbook Air.

At this time there's no indication that Apple will announce a desktop with the new chips, but they are expected to come sometime in the future.

