APD releases new 911 call made before deadly confrontation between Rayshard Brooks and officers

Atlanta Police Department released a 911 call made by a Wendy's employee shortly before the deadly confrontation between Rayshard Brooks and officers in the parking lot.

The employees tell the operation there is a man asleep at the wheel in the middle of the drive-thru.

Operator: "Ok, tell me what's going on?

Caller: "Um, I have a car, I think he's intoxicated. He's in the middle of my drive-thru."

The call goes on as the operator asks for more information from the caller.

Caller: "I tried to wake him up but he's parked dead in the middle of the drive-thru, so I don't know what's wrong with him."

Operator: "Is he breathing ma'am? Do you know?"

Caller: "Yeah, he woke up and looked at me. I was like, you've got to move out of the drive-thru because people are going around."

Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan responded to the Wendy's shortly after this call.

According to police, Brooks failed a sobriety test, grabbed an officer's Taser, and fired it as he was running away. Rolfe shot Brooks twice in the back, according to investigators.

Body camera footage shows Brooks' blood-alcohol level was .108.

APD also released disciplinary records for the Rolfe and Brosnan.

Rolfe had 12 incidents during his 6 and a half years on the force, including the deadly shooting last Friday.

They include five vehicle accidents, four citizens complaints, a firearm discharge in August 2015, and use of force in October 2017.

He received a written reprimand for the use of force and he was exonerated for most of the vehicle accident incidents and citizens' complaints.

Brosnan, who has been with the department for less than two years, had two firearm discharge incidents dated June 14.

