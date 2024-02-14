APD CARE Unit: Atlanta police’s civilian patrols

America is in the midst of a police officer shortage. Many blame the pandemic and the anti-police fallout following the death of George Floyd.

In Atlanta, the police department is about to roll out a new civilian unit that should free up those valuable police officers who are needed for urgent calls.

What is the Atlanta Police CARE Unit?

The department will expand its presence in the city with its new CARE unit.

The civilian patrol will hit the streets of Atlanta soon.

"This is something we are excited about," Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety Committee during its meeting this week.

What will the APD CARE Unit handle?

There is lots of enthusiasm at Atlanta Police headquarters for the new civilian unit.

Applicants are being hired now to become community service officers. They will not be armed but will respond to non-injury accidents, private property incidents and direct traffic.

"We have two individuals in training. You will see them out on the street in our new vehicles. We are hiring. If everyone makes it through the background check process, we’ll be able to hire all 12 that we anticipated, and they will be out working soon," Chief Schierbaum explained.

The new community officers will drive black pickup trucks with neon green paint and respond to lower-level service calls.

"Initially they will be responding to, like today [Monday] would be a perfect day to have them on the street where we have so many wires down, flooding in the street, trees down. Officers who are sitting at those, can be freed up, and CARE units will be put in there," the top cop explained.

Chief Schierbaum believes new units will help ease the department's staffing shortages.

"This is something we're excited about. If you look across the country at other agencies, they are growing the number of civilians under the recruiting challenges that are present currently in the nation,"

Applicants must be 18 years or old, have a valid Georgia driver’s license, and pass a background check.

If you are 18 or older, have a Georgia Driver's License and can pass a background check, APD wants to hear from you.