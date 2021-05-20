2 shot at apartment complex off Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County

article

Two people were found shot off Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County on Thursday evening.

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded to the 2000 block of Bouldercrest Road after receiving a report of a person shot.

Police said officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Their names have not been released.

Police investigate a double shooting at an apartment complex off Bouldercrest Road on May 20, 2021. (c)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 6:30 p.m. and saw police tape surrounding one of the parking areas in the Eagles Run apartments.

Information on a shooter was not immediately known.

