Apartment fire forces dozens of people from their homes

More than a dozen people have found themselves to be homeless after an overnight apartment fire forced them from their homes.

The fire was reported at the Park at Greatstone Apartments, located on Weatherly Drive in Stone Mountain.

Credit: Dekalb Company 24

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the complex. Sixteen units were impacted. Firefighters managed to stop the fire and prevented 14 of the 16 units from fully involved.

About 30 people were affected. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Credit: Dekalb Company 24

Advertisement

The American Red Cross is assisting the victims in the recovery process.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.