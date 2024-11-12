Apalachee High shooting: Colt Gray investigation subpoenas revealed

article

The Brief New court filings detail four subpoenas issued in the trial of Colt Gray, who is accused of killing four at Apalachee High School; three subpoenas target the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for records on Gray's visits to gun ranges. Prosecutors are requesting various records from the DNR and Amazon, including sign-in sheets, copies of license information, and purchase history linked to two addresses where Gray stayed. The court documents were filed ahead of Gray and his father's arraignment set for Nov. 21; Colt Gray is facing 55 charges, while his father, Colin Gray, is facing 29 charges, including proving the firearm used as a Christmas gift. Two teachers and two students were killed in the shooting, with nine others injured; Judge Currie M. Mingledorff II has recused himself from the case, and Judge Sarah Griffie will take over.



Four subpoenas in the trial of Colt Gray, the teenager accused of killing four people at Apalachee High School, have been revealed in new court filings. Three of those were served to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in September and offer new insights into what type of evidence investigators are using to build its case against the teen and his father.

According to court documents filed on Tuesday in Barrow County Superior Court, prosecutors are seeking records from the DNR about Gray’s visiting three gun ranges: Big Lazer Creek Shooting Range in Talbot County, Clybel Shooting Range in Mansfield, and Wilson Shoals Shooting Range in Banks County.

The subpoenas are asking the DNR to produce "sign-in sheets, copies of license information, payment information, surveillance footage, and other records" between the start of the year and Sept. 4, when Gray was accused of opening fire inside the high school.

A separate subpoena was also served on Amazon for customer information, payment information and purchase history. Prosecutors are particularly interested in two addresses: one in Jefferson and another in Bethlehem, where Gray was reportedly staying over the past year.

Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, appears in a Barrow County courtroom for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

Although the subpoenas were issued in September, they were just filed with the clerk and made part of the record on Tuesday, since Colt Gray and his father, Colin Gray, are scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 21.

Colt Gray is accused of opening fire using a "black semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle" inside the high school’s J hall during the second period of class on Sept. 4. Two teachers, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie, and two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, were killed. Nine others were injured.

Colt Gray in court

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including four counts of murder, four counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated battery, 25 counts of aggravated assault, and 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Colt’s father, Colin Gray, faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless conduct. Prosecutors allege that he saw warning signs of his son’s behavior but took no action and even purchased the firearm used in the shooting as a Christmas gift.

Last week, the judge in the case, Judge Currie M. Mingledorff II, recused himself from the case, citing his pending retirement and the need for a smooth transition. The case has been reassigned to Judge Sarah Griffie.