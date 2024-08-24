Another rabid fox tests positive in Griffin

A second fox tested positive for rabies in Griffin days after the first reported case.

On August 16, the fox attempted to approach a man and woman on Placid Road near Grandview Drive and East College Street.

Thankfully, it did not make contact. But due to multiple sightings in the area, and another fox attacking two dogs just days earlier within the same vicinity, it was caught by animal control and sent to the Georgia Department of Public Health Laboratory.

On August 23, the results came back positive for rabies. The animal involved in the dog attack on Ivy Road between Maple Drive and East College Street tested positive on August 15.

RELATED: Dogs protect Griffin woman from possibly rabid fox attack

Officials are urging residents to ensure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, emphasizing the importance of prevention. Both dogs in the first incident were current on their shots. They are also being quarantined for 45 days, though officials say they weren't bitten.