Inmate dies in custody at Atlanta federal prison

article

An inmate has died after he was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta, officials report.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 48-year-old James Malone was found unresponsive around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, Emergency Medical Services pronounced Malone dead at the prison.

Malone's death is the latest to happen at the USP in Atlanta. In the past year, at least three inmates in custody at the prison have died.

In August of 2020, USP authorities said they found another inmate, 31-year-old Robert Snipes, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A few months before Snipes's death, 65-year-old Spencer Sarver died from medical complications in March of 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 while in custody.

Malone was sentenced in the Southern District of Texas, serving 320 months since March 14, 2016 for conspiracy to import 500g or more of methamphetamines, FBP officials said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has been notified about Malone's death.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.