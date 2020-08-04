Inmate death at USP Atlanta under investigation

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Atlanta.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Robert Snipes, 31, was found unresponsive around 9:15 a.m. on Monday. Responding staff initiated life-saving measures. Snipes was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Snipes was sentenced in the Northern District of Illinois to 72-months for Bank Robbery. He had been in custody at USP Atlanta since March 12, 2020.

