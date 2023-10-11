Another arrest made in connection to woman's body found in trunk near spa in Gwinnett County

article

Another arrest has been made in connection to the body of a woman who was found in a trunk near a popular spa in Gwinnett County.

Mihee Lee, 54, has been arrested and is facing the charges for felony murder, imprisonment, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, and false statements and writings. At this time, she is being held on no bond.

SOLDIERS OF CHRIST: PROSECUTORS REVEAL NEW DETAILS ABOUT DEATH OF WOMAN FOUND IN TRUNK OF CAR

The decomposing body of 33-year-old Sehee Cho, which was wrapped in a blanket, was discovered on Sept. 12 after police received a 9-1-1 call about an odor coming from the trunk of a car.

Investigators say 26-year-old Eric Hyun was the one who left the vehicle outside the spa. According to authorities, Hyun called his adoptive father to pick him up and take him to a local hospital. While at the hospital, Hyun reportedly asked his father to retrieve a personal item from the silver sedan, leading to the discovery of Cho's body.

After interviewing Hyun at the hospital, authorities obtained a search warrant for a home on Stable Gate in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Detectives believe the crime occurred in the home's basement.

Along with Hyun, five others - Gawom Lee, 26; Joonho Lee, 26; Juoonhyum Lee, 22; Hyunji Lee, 25, and 15-year-old Junyeong Lee - all face charges of felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another.

At a bond hearing for Joonho Lee on Wednesday morning, Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Han Chung told the court that Cho had been dead for nearly a month before her body was discovered. She weighed around 70 pounds.

Police believe Cho had come to the metro Atlanta area to join a religious organization run by Joonho Lee that called itself "Soldiers of Christ."

A bond hearing was held for Joonho Lee on Wednesday. While the defense argued that he had a perfectly clean record and was just a student at Emory University, bond was denied.

Mihee Lee is the mother of Joonho Lee, Juoonhyum Lee and Junyeong Lee, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. She was booked into Gwinnett County Jail at 9:33 a.m. Oct. 11.