Annual Mayor's Masked Ball raises $4M for United Negro College Fund

The 40th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball, hosted by Mayor Andre Dickens, has set a new fundraising record, generating nearly $4 million for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). The event, established by former Mayor Andrew Young and Billye Aaron, has been a steadfast source of dream-building scholarships for deserving students and critical support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for decades.

Mayor Dickens expressed pride in Atlanta's role as the home to four of the 37 UNCF member institutions, emphasizing the impact of the UNCF on the lives of students. "It is undeniable that the UNCF changes lives. That is part of what we set out to do when we made 2023 our Year of the Youth," Mayor Dickens stated. The Mayor's Masked Ball, he added, transcends a mere social event, providing an opportunity to make a difference in a student's life. He extended gratitude to all sponsors for their support of this worthy cause.

For the 2022-2023 cycle, the UNCF awarded 381 scholarships to 295 Atlanta students, contributing to the organization's ongoing efforts to support Black higher education.

Justine Boyd, UNCF Assistant Vice President, described the 40th annual Mayor’s Masked Ball as "unprecedented" and the largest fundraiser in the event's history. She credited the success to the generosity of donors and friends of UNCF, emphasizing the event's significance as a celebration of unity and philanthropy. Boyd stated, "It was a true testament to the power of unity and philanthropy—a night where success took center stage as the community came together to support Black higher education and empower the next generation."

In a time when the cost of college education is increasing, UNCF plays a crucial role by enabling nearly 50,000 students to attend its 37 member HBCUs and other colleges. This support includes providing operating funds to maintain quality academic programs and awarding over 12,000 scholarships and internships each year to students from low- and moderate-income families. Additionally, UNCF serves as a national advocate for the importance of HBCUs and minority education, representing their public policy interests in Washington, in cities around the country, and in the media.