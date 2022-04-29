Police searching for missing 73-year-old Cobb County woman with dementia
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public's help in their search for a missing 73-year-old Cobb County woman who suffers from dementia.
A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued for 73-year-old Anne Murphy.
Murphy was last seen Thursday around 6 p.m. at her home on the 1500 block of Kingfisher Drive in Marietta.
The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair.
Police say Murphy may be driving a black Lexus RX300 with the Georgia tag GE996.
She was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket, gray fleece pants, and black slippers.
Advertisement
If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3900.