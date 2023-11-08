Atlanta mom desperate to find 14-year-old daughter missing for 6 weeks

Atlanta officials are hoping someone can help them find a teenage girl who has been missing for over a month.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says that 14-year-old Aniyah Smith hasn't been seen since Sept. 26, 2023.

On that morning, Smith's mother Jhanale Harris, left their Atlanta home to drop off her youngest daughter at school. When she got back home, Smith was gone.

The teen has been missing for six weeks and is believed to still be in the Atlanta area. She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall with a weight of around 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Aniyah Harris Smith (NCMEC)

Harris believes that her daughter may not be safe and is desperate to bring her home, NCMEC said.

If you have any information about Aniyah Smith or her disappearance, call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-614-6544.