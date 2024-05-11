Anita Baker Atlanta concert canceled minutes before showtime; how to get your refund

article

If you had plans to see the legendary Anita Baker live in Atlanta Saturday night, you'll need to make some new ones. The concert scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at State Farm Arena has been canceled.

Event organizers blamed "unforeseen circumstances" just minutes before the event was supposed to start. They did not detail what those circumstances were.

"An Evening with Anita Baker" ticketholders can expect to receive their refunds on the card used to purchase them, according to organizers.

If you're looking for something to do around metro Atlanta tonight, check out our list of events.

If you were using the tickets to celebrate Mother's Day, check out our list of other celebrations around the area.