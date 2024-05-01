Celebrating Mother's Day in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

Mother's Day is the time to celebrate the incredible women who have shaped our lives with love, wisdom, and unwavering support. Whether she's your mom, grandmother, aunt, or another cherished maternal figure, a special meal is a good way to show how much you care.

Here is a list of restaurants offering special meals etc. for Mother's Day:

The Farmhouse at Serenbe: Offering a four-course Mother's Day meal featuring crab cakes, compressed watermelon, strawberry gazpacho, arugula & watercress, with main course options like buttermilk fried chicken, herb-crusted rack of lamb, or pan-seared grouper. Assorted desserts available. Cost: $85 per person. More info

Cooks & Soldiers: Starting at 11 a.m., indulge in brunch specials crafted for the holiday, such as torrijas–Basque French toast with txakoli-poached strawberries & crema batida. Their main menu will be offered until 9 p.m., as well. More info

Double Zero: The Italian hotspot is beginning the Mother’s Day celebrations at 11 a.m. with featured brunch dishes, such as breakfast pizza – loaded with pork sausage, scallion, sunny-side egg & roasted red onions. Their limited main menu will be offered for dinner until 9 p.m. More info

Ecco (Midtown + Buckhead): From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrate Mother’s Day with a three-course prix-fixe brunch ($55 per person/$25 per child) featuring exciting new selections, as well as some classic Ecco favorites. The restaurant will also be offering their regular dinner menu from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. More info

The Iberian Pig (Buckhead): Dive into the flavors of Spain at 11 a.m. with specialty brunch dishes such as Huevos a la Flamenca – baked eggs nestled amidst roasted tomatoes, piquillos, pearl onion, & jamón serrano. The restaurant’s regular menu will be offered for dinner until 9 p.m. More info

Lure: Treat mom to a special à la carte brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with features such as poached egg Wellington, crab cake Benedict, and oysters. The restaurant will also be offering their regular dinner menu from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. More info

Marcus Bar & Grille: Indulge in Marcus Samuelsson’s "Sunday Supper & Spins Buffet" featuring a special dish, the "Queen of the South" - a divine combination of pan-seared sea bass, charred grilled corn, steamed mussels, snow peas, dirty rice, house-smoked country sausage, grilled shrimp, sautéed bok choy, and royal oysters. Open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. More info

Pokeworks: Offering 20% off any regular or large poke bowl with the code MOMSDAY24. Valid in-store and online. Offer valid May 10-12. Participating locations. More info

South City Kitchen (Midtown, Buckhead + Vinings): Spoil mom with a two-course prix-fixe brunch ($45 per person/$22 per child) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or a three-course prix-fixe dinner ($65 per person/$32 per child) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More info

Sugo: Raise a toast to Mom at Sugo with a selection of specialty cocktails exclusively crafted for the occasion. Indulge in the refreshing Sugo Spritz featuring Aperol, Italicus, grapefruit and prosecco or opt for the zesty Bloody-Tini made with vodka or gin, dry vermouth, bloody mary mix and lemon. For moms with a sweet tooth, enjoy the Chocolate Drop cocktail, boasting tequila, crème de cacao, Luxardo, and cacao bitters! A limited brunch & dinner menu will be offered, as well. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – make a reservation. More info

Taffer's Tavern: Offering moms a complimentary glass of La Marca Prosecco and additional surprises on Mother's Day. More info

Twin Peaks: Celebrating mom by offering several drink specials, including $5 red or white sangria, $5 Wycliff Brut champagne, and $5 mimosas. Participating locations. May 12 only. More info

