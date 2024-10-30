Animal cruelty case causes overcrowding crisis at DeKalb County shelter

article

The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is desperately in need of adopters and fosters due to an active animal cruelty case in the county.

Officials say on Monday night, DeKalb County Animal Enforcement Services rescued 33 dogs from one location. All the animals are now being cared for at the facility.

Because of legal matters, the dogs are not available for adoption, and the already-crowded shelter now has even less space.

"DeKalb County Animal Services is an open-intake facility. No animal is turned away, regardless of need or behavior," the shelter told FOX 5. "When the shelter runs out of space, even friendly and healthy animals are at risk for euthanasia."

The shelter hopes to reduce its dog population to 475 by the end of the year. The staff is urging any Georgians to come and help save animals' lives by adopting or fostering a dog.

To stop the critical overcrowding situation, the shelter is offering adoptions for free until the end of October.

You can see the list of animals up for adoption here and learn more about being a foster parent here.