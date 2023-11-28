Anheuser-Busch invests $13M in Cartersville Brewery

article

Anheuser-Busch has brewed up $13 million for its Cartersville Brewery.

On Monday, the beverage company announced that it has invested the money into enhancing production capabilities like dry hopping for craft brands, can variety packing, and bottling services.

The company employs more than 450 people in full-time jobs and contributes more than $400 million to Georgia's economy annually.

"For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been investing in our people and in our communities – that's who we are," said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. "The investments in our Cartersville Brewery will help us continue to drive economic prosperity and support good-paying jobs in Georgia for years to come."

Officials say the investment will help increase capabilities and sustain the longevity of the brewery.

The investment is part of the brewer's capital expenditure program, which will invest $1 billion over two years in its over 120 facilities around the country.