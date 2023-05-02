Angry pregnant passenger beats up Spirit Airlines manager

Atlanta police say an airline passenger tackled a Spirit Airlines manager in an apparent dispute over a flight. Video shows the assault.

It happened on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the week.

Shocked onlookers at Gate D2 rushed to the aid of the worker. They struggled but did pull the woman, who is 29-years-old, off the employee.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Que Maria Scott had just been told her flight privileges had been denied.

As the would-be traveler, who is from the Philadelphia area, gathered her carry-on bag and prepared to leave the gate, she made a jaw-dropping announcement.

She told the stunned onlookers that she was pregnant. That revelation made the episode that much more unusual.

An officer who was coming down the concourse saw Scott and stopped her. Bodycam footage provided by Atlanta Police Department shows the arrest. Scott has been charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

Que Maria Scott

She told the officer about her pregnancy. That did not keep her from being transported to the Clayton County Jail.

FOX 5 reached out to Spirit Airlines' corporate office but received no response.

Spirit is one of the few airlines that would bring on off-duty officers to monitor its gates in the past. That deployment has apparently been discontinued.