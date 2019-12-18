'Angel' pays off nearly $13K in outstanding school lunch debt for Georgia county

Christmas came early for students in one Georgia county who owed money on their school lunch accounts.

Bartow County Schools announced Wednesday that an anonymous donor paid nearly $13,000 to eliminate all student meal debt districtwide.

"This is a reflection of the wonderful community that we live in and a blessing to our families, district, and School Nutrition Program!" the school district wrote on their Facebook page.

The district said any outstanding charges as of 2:30 p.m. Monday will be covered with the $12,854.35 donation.