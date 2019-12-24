An 'early Christmas' for child in need of heart transplant

Some Good Samaritans are doing their part to make the holidays brighter for a little girl whose family recently learned she is ineligible for a heart transplant.

On Christmas Eve, former Atlanta City Councilman Derrick Boazman and others, Christmas presents in hand, surprised the 10-year-old girl, who remains hospitalized at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

"We wanted this to be a very special Christmas for Aniyah. She has been through a lot. She has been a trooper. We wanted this season to be remembered by her as one where the community reached out to her in love," Boazman told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Aniyah was born with a heart defect. Boazman said doctors told Aniyah's family she is no longer a candidate for the life-saving procedure due to her deteriorating health. Boazman spearheaded Tuesday's effort, calling on the community to donate gifts.

"What we wanted to do as a community is make sure she had some of the things she wanted from us, and so she sent her Santa list, and we have provided that by the graciousness of the community who have just embraced this little girl," Boazman said.

Doctors took Aniyah off the heart transplant list in November. Her loved ones and supporters are praying for her miraculous recovery.

"We are still praying mightily and the diagnosis was maybe she wouldn't be here but she is here and we are here to celebrate. Today we celebrate."