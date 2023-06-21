'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for throwing 4-year-old from car

article

An armed and dangerous man is wanted for throwing a 4-year-old from a car in Clayton County.

Amir Thomas, 24, has active warrants for kidnapping, aggravated assault, 2 counts of cruelty to children, and theft by taking.

Thomas and a woman were fighting in front of the Park at London apartments located along Rex Road near Sherwood Place on the morning of June 12, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Investigators say at some point, Thomas threw the 4-year-old out of a car, injuring the child’s mouth. The woman was also injured, police say. Both were checked by medics at the scene.

An infant was also present during the incident, but not injured.

Police say Thomas has a long list of other active warrants in Georgia. In Rockdale County, he is wanted for theft by receiving stolen property. In Newton County, he faces theft by taking, battery, and cruelty to children. In Paulding County, he has warrants for failure to appear on obstruction of law enforcement charges.

Thomas also faces charges in Lancaster County, Nebraska for disturbing the peace.

Police say Thomas is known to be armed, dangerous, and has violent tendencies. Anyone who sees him should not approach, but should call 911 immediately.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.