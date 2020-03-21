Americans stranded in Peru as border closes due to COVID-19

Hundreds of Americans are stranded in Peru as the Peruvian government closes the border due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the Peruvian government put a temporary stop on all travel in and out of the country. Starting Sunday, the borders will be completely closed.

Among them, students with the University of Georgia, Augusta University, and an ER nurse with the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

"It's definitely been very frustrating. We obviously all want to go back to the states and go back home, so we've just been doing everything that we can," said Ata Mansour, a student.

Kristin Monesmith is another American who has been struggling to return home.

The ER nurse from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill came to Peru drop off donations of food and clothing.

There were no travel restrictions in place when she flew into Peru Friday, March 13.

"We cannot get home. There are no commercial flights. we can't just go to the airport here. we cannot drive out, the roads are closed," said Nurin Ghazzawi, a student.

Airlines have cancelled flights, the consulate is closed and the US embassy has been evacuated.

The UGA students, Augusta University students and Monesmith all said they are left with nowhere to turn.

"The embassy that's supposed to be here to protect us and help us in times of need has instead abandoned us. So, the question we have is if the situation is dire enough to evacuate the US embassy, isn't it dire enough to evacuate all US citizens?" said Erin Hill, a student.

"The US has completely abandoned us. Today, Vizcarra in his daily news conference said he will completely close the borders and not allow reparation whatsoever. So, we are truly stuck unless the state department does step in," Monesmith said

