Ambulance driver accused of DUI in crash that killed patient to appear before judge

A Georgia ambulance driver charged in connection with a crash that killed a patient he was transporting will appear before a judge Monday morning.

Kevin T. McCorvey, 34, was charged with DUI combination less safe, homicide by vehicle second degree, failure to maintain lane, and possession of an open container.

Officials say the charges stem from a crash on the night of Nov. 12, 2021 on West Cambellton Road near Golightly Street.

At the scene, police found a 2007 Ford Econoline Prime Care EMS ambulance overturned in a ditch and the patient who was being transported in a non-emergency capacity dead.

Troopers said McCorvey was driving south on West Campbellton Street when he hit the shoulder, causing the ambulance to overturn. The patient, later identified by troopers as 66-year-old Wilton Thomason, was not restrained at the time and died from the injuries received in the crash.

According to the incident report, a Fairburn police officer stopped McCorvey and another person from leaving the scene in an Uber.

After giving McCovery a sobriety test, Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested the ambulance driver. The incident report says he admitted to smoking marijuana, taking Adderall, and drinking a beer before he took the wheel, CNN reports.

McCorvey has remained without bond in the Fulton County Jail since his arrest.

His final plea hearing is scheduled to take place at the Fulton County Superior Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.