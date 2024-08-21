Amber alert: Roswell mother, 4-year-old son found safe; boyfriend arrested after pursuit

article

Authorities have found a 32-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son after police say they were abducted from their Roswell home on Tuesday evening.

Both mother and son were found safe shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, about seven hours from being taken from their Roswell home.

According to the Roswell Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the car in which the mother’s boyfriend and suspected abductor, Brian Thomas Betenia, was driving. Deputies were able to get Betenia to pull over after a brief pursuit, police say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, just after midnight, as the Roswell Police Department put out its own alert for Vick. Both has since been canceled.

Betenia was taken into custody. His charges were not immediately known.

