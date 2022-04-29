Amber Alert canceled, investigation underway into shootings at Jacksonville home

article

The Amber Alert has been canceled for an 8-year-old boy who went missing from a Jacksonville, Florida home, however, an investigation is ongoing into the shooting death of three people at the home where the boy was reported missing.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of University Boulevard N, where they found the bodies of three adult victims.

Action News JAX it happened in the River City Landing Apartments Friday morning.

The scene where three people were murdered and a boy went missing, but was later found, in Jacksonville (Action News JAX)

The sheriff’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert for the boy, but a few hours later they said he and the man he was believed to be with were found and were safe.

Officers on the scene of a triple murder in Jacksonville (News4JAX)

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said this continues to be an active investigation and anyone with information about the shootings should call 904-630-0500.